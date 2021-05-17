I watched this happen in disbelief. But it deserves continued attention. Thanks to For AR People for posting this interview with Chris Attig, the Little Rock lawyer who was arrested and handcuffed on the order of Republican Rep. Jack Ladyman for testifying beyond his two-minute limit on the bill to deny medical services to transgender children.

Advertisement

The bill is patently unconstitutional. Even Governor Hutchinson, generally a reliable supporter of the right-wing agenda, offered a veto in vain. Ladyman’s thuggishness that day is but one example of the mindset of those in control of the legislature these days, whether it is in flouting federal supremacy on gun laws; invading the medical rights of women or discriminating against sexual minorities. All while protecting bad landlords (including some in their number), big utilities and other entrenched lobbies.

(For AR People was treated rudely in the legislature, too. Their sin: Trying to make sure absentee votes weren’t wrongly excluded from counting last November in Pulaski County, where Republican election commissioners had other ideas.)

Advertisement

An excerpt of the interview with Attig: