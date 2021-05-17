Joseph Wood, the Washington County judge, has joined the Republican field for lieutenant governor, which already includes Surgeon General Gregory Bledsoe, former Republican Party chair Doyle Webb, and state Sen. Jason Rapert.

Wood is distinguished, if that’s the word, by the smelly path by which he landed the county judge’s office, some questionable hiring practices, squelching minority Democrats on the Washington County Quorum Court and his position on the board of governance of Ecclesia College. You might have heard of the college during the federal prosecutions of a couple of former legislators and the former college president in a kickback scheme involving state money funneled to the college (and not repaid). There’s more: his announcement says Donald Trump will go down in history as one of the greatest U.S. presidents.

More Republicans are said to remain interested in the race. Have so many ever wanted a job with so little importance (except as a potential stepping stone)?

The good news is that at least three of those who’ve announced have to lose.