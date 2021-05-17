Here’s a revised version…I had forgotten to label Indiana in the first version, and I’ve added a caveat by NH noting that their data is pretty obviously way off.

NH only has 1.36 million residents, though, so correcting the error won’t move the needle much. pic.twitter.com/0FCtBVBX92

— Charles #GetVaxxed! 💉 (@charles_gaba) May 16, 2021