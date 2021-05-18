New: An online lending platform called Kabbage sent 378 pandemic loans worth $7 million to fake companies (mostly farms) with names like “Deely Nuts” and “Beefy King.” https://t.co/pN3sZD7fkK — ProPublica (@propublica) May 18, 2021

Interesting story from Pro Publica on the use of online lending programs to obtain payroll protection program loans, in this particular case fraudulent farms.

The article includes a map that indicates suspect loans were made in Arkansas, but the article details none. A cursory look through PPP recipients in Arkansas inspires questions — such as loans to people for businesses with no Internet footprints or, in one case I noticed, a revoked business license. The SBA is said to be still hard at work verifying loans made in the program. There are tens of thousands of them.

One indictment in Little Rock concerned a Kabbage loan processed for a purported soap retailer. She pleaded guilty and got a 41-month sentence for about $2 million worth of fraudulent loans.

The Pro Publica Reporting indicates it was easier to get PPP loans with the most rudimentary check of applications, than it is to get qualified for unemployment assistance in Arkansas. Thousands with legitimate claims are still waiting for determinations from the Arkansas Workforce Services Division.