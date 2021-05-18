The U.S. attorney’s office told federal Judge Price Marshall last week that the bribery trial of former Republican Party Chair and Sen. Gilbert Baker for funneling campaign cash to a crooked judge could take up to 15 six-hour days if the defense presents a case, not counting jury selection.

The estimate came in a status report to the judge. It said the case will not be resolved by a plea deal.

Jury selection is to begin July 23, with the trial set for July 26.

Baker is charged with arranging campaign contributions to Mike Maggio, then a circuit judge. In return for the contributions from nursing home owner Michael Morton, Maggio reduced a nursing home negligence verdict in a case tried in his court from $5.2 million to $1 million. The home was owned by Morton, who has not been charged in the case. Maggio pleaded guilty and is serving a federal sentence. Baker has pleaded innocent. Morton said he merely made contributions to good judicial candidates — Maggio and others — and expected nothing in return.