Going around on Twitter this morning were posts from Micah Wallace, a Democratic Party activist in Northwest Arkansas who encountered a dress code sign on her polling place for the Gravette school election. She was allowed to vote.

The sign apparently is posted on the door of Moose Lodge 877 in Springdale. Presumably, it is for normal operating times. Happily, Benton County election officials didn’t apply it to voters. It was a bright spot in another gloomy morning to see signs of good-humored and engaged Democratic life in the region.

A comment in response to my question about location of the polling place:

I hope this doesn’t give Pulaski Vote Commissar Kristi Stahr any more ideas on vote suppression. She’s already got lots of them —  some now in law through her legislative efforts and some delayed at a meeting last night — to discourage the wrong sorts of people (Democrats, Black people, poor people) from fully participating in elections in the state’s largest county.