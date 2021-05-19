good news! the benton county poll workers let me vote in the school board election even though I broke the dress code(?) anyway go vote if you haven’t yet! pic.twitter.com/2Sh8e2uJUV — micah (@rnlcah) May 18, 2021

Going around on Twitter this morning were posts from Micah Wallace, a Democratic Party activist in Northwest Arkansas who encountered a dress code sign on her polling place for the Gravette school election. She was allowed to vote.

The sign apparently is posted on the door of Moose Lodge 877 in Springdale. Presumably, it is for normal operating times. Happily, Benton County election officials didn’t apply it to voters. It was a bright spot in another gloomy morning to see signs of good-humored and engaged Democratic life in the region.

@alyallenAR and i both broke the dress code while voting in the Gravette school board elections (which is pretty fitting for how many times we got sent home for wearing yoga pants in HS!) pic.twitter.com/uR0IDiMpUc — micah (@rnlcah) May 18, 2021

A comment in response to my question about location of the polling place:

Springdale Moose Lodge #877? I’d imagine the wives of the Moose Lodge members won’t let their husbands hang out there if short shorts and miniskirts are allowed. 😆 Culottes are fine, because, come on… they’re culottes.https://t.co/mueqVHL65o — Move 37 🤖🎨🖼 (@Cowcumber) May 19, 2021

I hope this doesn’t give Pulaski Vote Commissar Kristi Stahr any more ideas on vote suppression. She’s already got lots of them — some now in law through her legislative efforts and some delayed at a meeting last night — to discourage the wrong sorts of people (Democrats, Black people, poor people) from fully participating in elections in the state’s largest county.