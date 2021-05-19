The votes are in. 35 Republicans thought it worth investigating the deadly Jan. 6 riot in the Capitol to overturn the election of Joe Biden.

From Arkansas, Reps. French Hill and Steve Womack supported a bipartisan study.

Dedicated seditionist Rick Crawford and Bruce Westerman, who crouched on a toilet with a ceremonial sword that day, voted with those who think a frontal assault on the American democracy isn’t worth a deeper look.

Blue Lives Do Not Matter to Westerman and Crawford.

Hillary’s emails? Benghazi? They have questions