The votes are in. 35 Republicans thought it worth investigating the deadly Jan. 6 riot in the Capitol to overturn the election of Joe Biden.
From Arkansas, Reps. French Hill and Steve Womack supported a bipartisan study.
Dedicated seditionist Rick Crawford and Bruce Westerman, who crouched on a toilet with a ceremonial sword that day, voted with those who think a frontal assault on the American democracy isn’t worth a deeper look.
Blue Lives Do Not Matter to Westerman and Crawford.
Hillary’s emails? Benghazi? They have questions