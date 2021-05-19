NEWS: The U.S. Capitol Police have issued a statement to members of Congress expressing “profound disappointment” with McConnell and McCarthy’s positions on the Jan. 6 commission, citing the “trauma” that officers endured that day. pic.twitter.com/kqls6aJG6i — Olivia Beavers (@Olivia_Beavers) May 19, 2021

Republican leaders, channeling the Mar a Lago sociopath, don’t want to have a commission study the Jan, 6 insurrection that left Capitol police dead and injured. But they probably could be persuaded to investigate Benghazi some more.

The Capitol Police today issued a powerful letter saying they were not ready to move on even if Republican seditionists are.

So now the question for us: Will French Hill, Bruce Westerman, Rick Crawford and Steve Womack tell the Capitol Police to go to hell? John Boozman? Tom Cotton is fully capable.

The thinking is that, even if the House authorizes a commission, the Senate can’t break a filibuster. Blue Lives Matter to Republicans? Quite a message.

But the House can still proceed with hearings on its own, which they control, rather than the bipartisan commission agreed to in the proposed legislation.