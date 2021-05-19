🚨ALERT: @LWV of Arkansas and @ARimmigrants SUE Arkansas over voter suppression bills #HB1715, #SB643, #HB1112, and #SB486. Targeting absentee & provisional ballots, the groups claim the laws will disproportionately affect Black, elderly, & disabled voters.https://t.co/gfQcJJnGKX — Democracy Docket (@DemocracyDocket) May 19, 2021

The League of Women Voters and Arkansas United continue their fight to provide the vote to as many people as possible following a legislative session in which the Republican majority did all it could to make it harder to vote.

As Democracy Docket reports (it’s a group fighting vote suppression all over the U.S.) on four laws being challenged:

The four bills each address a different part of the voting process. HB 1715 establishes a new absentee application signature match; SB 643 limits the absentee return period; HB 1112 requires voters who lack ID when casting their ballots to bring a form of identification to the county clerk’s office within six days; and SB 486 bans anyone except voters from coming within 100 feet of a polling place, including volunteers who are distributing food and water to voters in long lines.

Here’s the lawsuit.

It was filed in Pulaski Circuit Court against Secretary of State John Thurston and members of the state Board of Election Commissioners by local and national lawyers. It seeks an injunction against enforcement of the laws.

Republican howling noted in advance.

Marc Elias, the lawyer leading the Democratic movement against vote suppression commented: