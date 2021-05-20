A batch of gubernatorial appointments announced this week are worthy of note.

They included Governor Hutchinson’s reappointment of former Republican legislator Ted Thomas to the state Public Service Commission. He’s chairman of the PSC and has drawn some criticism from regulated utilities, particularly on solar energy issues. He’ll serve through January 2027.

Another appointment was to the sometimes controversial Medical Marijuana Commission — Kevin Case, a restaurant and liquor store owner from Little Rock. He’ll serve through the end of 2024. He succeeds Dr. Ronda Henry-Tillman

Finally, Beth Anne Rankin of Magnolia was appointed to complete the unexpired term of Brett Williamson on the state Board of Education. The term ends June 2022. She’s a familiar figure in Republican politics through a run for Congress and service to or appointments by Republican governors. Her educational background includes a doctorate in education and work as music and choir director at Columbia Christian School. An online biography says she currently works is self-employed as a leadership consultant.

The batch of appointments includes others to the Racing and Alcoholic Beverage commissions, colleges and vacancies on Quorum Courts.