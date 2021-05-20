BREAKING OVERNIGHT: @LRpolice investigating a homicide at this house off W 13th. Officers just took down caution tape. The road is still blocked off right now but officers are heading out soon. The fire department is here now hosing down the scene. No suspect info. pic.twitter.com/8EB44TVbUE — Mandy Noell (@MandyNoell) May 20, 2021

The police have not identified the victim found dead in the 3100 block of W. 13th, but they announced this morning that Keemo Richardson, 30, of Little Rock, had been charged with capital murder in the death.