We reported last night on a lawsuit prepared for the League of Women Voters of Arkansas and Arkansas United to challenge new Arkansas election laws modeled on the national Republican agenda to make it harder to vote.

The League of Women Voters has issued a statement on the lawsuit.

The Arkansas General Assembly voted to pass sweeping legislation that is clearly

intended to and will have the effect of making it harder for eligible Arkansas voters to

participate in the state’s elections. Particularly hard hit by these new and entirely

unjustifiable restrictions will be Arkansas’ Black voters.

Arkansas ranks among the lowest-turnout jurisdictions in the country. In particular,

Arkansas’ Black voter turnout rates are already far depressed below both white voter

turnout in Arkansas, and Black voter turnout in virtually every other state. The General

Assembly should be working to increase turnout instead of making it harder for voters to have their voices heard in the state’s elections.

These restrictive voting bills were passed despite the fact that Secretary Thurston

declared in March: “Despite the global pandemic, we had one of the most successful

elections in state history.”

“There was absolutely no evidence that the 2020 election in Arkansas was anything but safe, secure, and successful,” said Arkansas League President Bonnie Miller. “The new restrictive bills will not increase the public’s confidence in the state’s election

administration or ensure election integrity— they will do the opposite. These bills were a solution in search of a problem that doesn’t exist, and will disproportionately

disenfranchise voters of color.”

The suit filed in the Circuit Court of Pulaski County alleges that the new laws will:

○ Require elections officials to engage in the arbitrary and error-prone process of

matching a voter’s signature on their absentee ballot application to the voter’s

signature on their original voter registration application. In fact, legislators who

pushed restrictive voting election this cycle admitted that signature-matching is

not reliable; it simply imposes additional, unneeded hurdles to the voting process,

and is ineffective at protecting the integrity of the state’s elections

○ Unjustifiably move up the deadline for in-person drop off of absentee ballots to

the Friday before election day. To show how nonsensical this restriction is, the

state will accept ballots that arrive in the mail by election day—meaning that

voters who receive or cast their absentee ballots closer to election day are forced

to simply hope that USPS delivers their ballot in time. Prohibiting in-person

delivery of the ballot during the final days of the election does not make elections

more secure, it only makes it harder for voters to have their ballots counted;

○ Get rid of the sworn statement option for provisional voters without required

identification to have their votes counted, meaning voters who have qualifying

identification must now return to the county clerk’s office with an identification by

the Monday after election day (and voters who do not will be disenfranchised

completely); and

○ Prohibit anyone except voters from entering or remaining within 100 feet of a

polling place, even to support or accompany voters, and prohibits the distribution

of food and water to voters waiting in long lines to encourage or enable them to

stay in line and have their votes counted.