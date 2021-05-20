Rock Region Metro, the transit company, says streetcar service, suspended because of the pandemic March 17, 2020, will resume June 1 in North Little Rock and perhaps a month later in Little Rock.
There will be some changes from past schedules as well as changes caused by the construction of the big concrete ditch project to widen I-30.
Monday-Thursday operating hours will start at 10:45 a.m., with Friday and Saturday operating hours remaining in place until midnight. The Sunday service span is largely unchanged. The Green Line, which had served the Little Rock stops only, was suspended so the Blue Line, which serves both Little Rock and North Little Rock, could receive a schedule overhaul that speeds up streetcar stop arrivals to every 20 minutes.
Although streetcar service was initially suspended in response to the global coronavirus pandemic, construction for I-30 has also affected the timing of resuming service, as the streetcar is powered by an electric overhead catenary, and construction has at times required the relocation of some of the catenary poles and wiring. As a result, the North Little Rock stops will be in operation Tuesday, June 1 for a “soft opening,” and the Little Rock stops are expected to be able to resume service in July, perhaps July 1. Three Little Rock stops that follow the streetcar system’s 2007 expansion to serve the Clinton Presidential Center will remain closed through approximately December 2024 to accommodate the highway construction. Those are Stops 20008 at River Market Avenue & 3rd Street (in front of Dizzy’s Grill), Stop 12519 at World Avenue & 3rd Street (between the Clinton Presidential Center and the Heifer International world headquarters) and Stop 20010 at #rd Street & River Market Avenue (along the side of the Marriott Residence Inn).
… Find streetcar maps and schedules at https://rrmetro.org/services/streetcar/maps-schedules/ or under the Services main navigation link at rrmetro.org.