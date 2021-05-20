Advertisement

A friend shared this Facebook post about tree topping spotted on the forest land between lakeview homes north of Lake Maumelle and the lake, water supply for Central Arkansas Water.

As it happened, I was already aware of the unhappiness spreading among neighbors. Central Arkansas Water is fielding numerous complaints and sent an employee to investigate and found that the tree work had occurred on waterworks property as well as through the trail easement. Legal action is apparently being considered.

Residents believe they know which landowner is responsible for the damage to trees, an owner of one of the homes on Spillway Drive, It runs along a ridge north of the lake and dam spillway and above the Ouachita Trail, which follows a course at a lower elevation and closer to the lakeshore, as shown in this satellite image below. The trail is the line along the bottom and Spillway the east-west road to the north. The red marker is at a point where Spillway turns almost 90 degrees to the west.

Neighbors and trail users have complained to Prosecuting Attorney Larry Jegley, who lives in the area; the sheriff’s office and CAW officials, who are reviewing potential action. I expect more to come.

UPDATE: I was shared one response from CAW’s watershed manager, Raven Lawson, to a complainant: