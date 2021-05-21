The unemployment rate in Arkansas in April was 4.4 percent, unchanged from the month before. This compared with a 10 percent rate in April 2020, at the pandemic peak.

A modest piece of good news in the numbers: The workforce grew in April by 1,984.

Here’s the full report.

A point worth noting as Republicans lobby for an end to federal unemployment benefits, claiming the $300 a week is preventing people from going back to work. They cite the benefit of combining that with state unemployment, which maxes out at $450 a week, based on earning before unemployment. A flaw in that argument is that state unemployment lasts only 16 weeks, so thousands of jobless get only $300, well short of the $460 paid for a 40-hour week at minimum.

Note the state figures: Only 59,389 were on unemployment in April, compared with 137,367 in April 2020.

UPDATE: The governor touted the numbers as showing the state moving in the right direction, with gains including in the hospitality business. And his early cutoff of federal unemployment benefits hasn’t even taken effect yet.