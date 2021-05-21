I got a little conversation going on Twitter this morning by musing on Governor Hutchinson’s choice of “influencers” for the state’s $6 million ad campaign to encourage people to get COVID-19 vaccinations.

Advertisement

As Austin Bailey reported yesterday, the featured spokespeople include Sidney Moncrief and owners of restaurants in Bald Knob, McCrory, Helena and Marianna.

Nobody could have fonder memories of Moncrief, the Razorback basketball great than I do. I’m sure the governor, 70 as I am, feels the same way.

Advertisement

But, realistically: Super Sid left the court 30 years ago, in 1991, and hasn’t been much of a public presence in Arkansas since beyond sports page nostalgia. Sports fans love their memories, but national statistics indicate about 45 percent of the population is 34 or younger. Sidney who, they’d say.

Also, what I’ve seen of the statistics indicate that younger people, rather than older people, have been less likely to get the shot.

Advertisement

If sports figures are the key (and Alabama’s Nick Saban has apparently been a successful draw there), why not Muss and Van Horn and Pittman? Or how about NBA greats Joe Johnson and Patrick Beverley? Or some musical talent? Lucinda Williams?

One Twitter follower suggested Ron Calcagni (jokingly, I’d presume). Good as Ron was at QB, he left the Hog stage 43 years ago. I responded with Joe Ferguson.

On a more serious note, one commenter suggested the effort to use Black people of prominence addresses a feeling that Black people are more resistant to the shots. There are indications that evangelicals and other Trumplican base voters are more of a problem. Maybe we should put Bro. Jason Rapert on the TV. (Joking.)

A right-wing group in Arkansas just yesterday circulated conspiracy theories about the vaccine so crazy that I won’t link it rather than give it a shred of further exposure.

Advertisement

Celebrity endorsements aside, New York’s Andrew Cuomo has picked up an idea I had long ago — lottery tickets. Arkansas could buy $6 million worth of Powerball and Megamillions tickets and distribute one to everyone who comes in for a shot. Other states have also mounted vaccination lotteries, with cash and college scholarship prizes.

Governor Hutchinson has said he’s still thinking about the lottery idea. He has decided to give state workers in executive agencies, about 25,000 of them, $100 if they get at least one shot by July.

Money, or the hope of it, likely talks louder than old-time athletes and small-town BBQ pit tenders.

Should Arkansas decide to invest in lottery tickets for vaccinations (a portion of which would go right back to the lottery scholarship fund) it probably would be able to put the pandemic jobless to work on crowd control.

PS: Here’s some polling that indicates I’m on the right track.