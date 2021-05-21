The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reported this morning that Circuit Judge Chip Welch had awarded $18 million in attorney fees to the lawyers who successfully challenged the Arkansas Department of Transportation’s illegal spending of state sales tax money on the Interstate 30 and 630 widening projects in Little Rock.

The highway department says it will appeal and seems likely to argue it doesn’t have to pay attorney fees at all, certainly not from the Amendment 91 sales tax money.

That’s outrageous. But more outrageous, and ratified by the judge yesterday in a much bigger decision, is that the department might get away with its shell game for “repaying” the $121 million illegally spent on the freeway projects. It will simply “repay” the money by designating money already legally spent on OTHER projects as actually having been spent on the freeways.

It’s all just bookkeeping, the highway department says. It apparently has so much money it can slop it around wherever, who cares if Amendment 91 said it could only spend the sales tax on new four-lane roads, not on expanding existing freeways into even wider concrete gulches.

A question unanswered by the highway officials is this: If they have $121 million lying around to assign to the freeway expansion, doesn’t that take $121 million away from other intended purposes? Or is the department really sitting on that much excess cash? And, if so, did it really need the permanent sales tax they just got awarded by voters?

(Of course, there is the new matter of the I-40 bridge, which is going to take a heap of money to fix thanks to ARDOT’s multi-year failure to properly inspect the bridge for fatigue damage. The failure has so far cost a single bridge inspector his job but no other fallout anywhere else to date in a bloated agency whose management practices were faulted in a recent legislative audit.)

The lawyers had asked for somewhere between $4.8 and $30 million. Welch, who’d been reversed in his original decision that the freeway spending was legal, said they’d done a fine job in splitting the difference. ARDOT was willing to let them have $148,000, though under its now prevailing view it will likely argue they are entitled to nothing for working for free for years at considerable expense to hold the agency accountable.

PS: Venture on the freeways around Little Rock at your peril today. The construction work is creating nightmares all around the city. But hold dear to the happy thought that in five years or so, commuters heading home to Bryant, Cabot, Conway, etc. will be able to shave a minute or two off their driving time. People on newly clogged connector highways and those who must traverse the city grid downtown, which will be trashed by the 30 Crossing project, won’t be so lucky.