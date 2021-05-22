Advertisement

Sheriff Chris Brown, who came up with this addition, was a regular figure at the legislature, endorsing state sovereignty on gun laws and opposing “red-flag” laws to get guns out of the hands of dangerous people. The Cleburne County’s Quorum Court also passed an ordinance declaring the county a “sanctuary” county when it comes to gun laws, though the county judge vetoed it.

Do you reckon that the patrol car can play the National Anthem and maybe a recording of the Pledge of Allegiance on a loudspeaker? The sheriff could send it around to soccer games and track meets to fill in for a band at the newly mandated anthem playing at all school sports events.