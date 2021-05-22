DEVELOPING: An Arkansas man is accused of illegally cutting trees down on the Ouachita National Recreation Trail to have a better view of Lake Maumelle from his home.

Now @SheriffPulaski is investigating. #ARnews

MORE: https://t.co/hi4cK4UqpX pic.twitter.com/gBiISEZOZA — Hunter Hoagland (@HunterHoagland) May 22, 2021

KARK has more on a story first reported here: The felling or topping of some 100 trees on Central Arkansas Water property north of Lake Maumelle, apparently to improve the view of a house on Spillway Road above the lake.

Advertisement

The sheriff’s office is investigating, as is CAW. No permission was given for the tree work. A hiker was told by the crew doing the work who’d hired them, but we’ve not identified him absent verification. KARK said the property owner didn’t respond to their effort to get a comment.

One of the Ouachita Trail users who’ve complained about the work told KARK:

Advertisement