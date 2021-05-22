177 new cases on 2,581 tests? That’s a high percentage.

8,710 more vaccinations? Not so hot.

In other news today, the State Police reports on an investigation of a law officer shooting of an auto theft suspect in Dermott driving a stolen police car. The facts released so far:

Chicot County authorities have requested the Arkansas State Police to investigate the use of deadly force by two local law enforcement officers. A sheriff’s deputy and a Dermott police officer directed gunfire at the driver of a stolen Lake Village Police Department patrol vehicle about 3:30 PM yesterday (Friday, May 21st). The incident occurred in Dermott as a suspect in a string of auto thefts across Chicot County attempted to escape police and deputies who had converged on 501 West Daniels where the suspect had been seen moments earlier.

Travis Haynes, 33, of Eudora, was apprehended about 3:45 PM after fleeing Dermott driving the police sport utility vehicle. As deputies and officers took Haynes into custody, they determined Haynes had sustained what appeared to be gunshot wounds to a leg. Hayes was transported to a Chicot County hospital, but later moved to a Little Rock hospital. The wounds were initially assessed as being non-life threatening.