Not a surprise from a media organization that shared office space with Hamas. https://t.co/Gqq6q7aumB — Tom Cotton (@TomCottonAR) May 19, 2021

Sen. Tom Cotton likes to complain about “cancel culture,” but most of the canceling is being done by Cotton, Trent Garner and their ilk, stamping out viewpoints they don’t like.

Case in point, a woman fired from a new job at the Associated Press on account of complaints from Cotton and others. Her crime: As a college student, she was an activist for Palestinian rights. Only missiles are good enough for Palestinians in Tom Cotton’s view.

Her name is Emily Wilder. Here’s the statement she issued on her firing, naming names like that of bully boy Tom Cotton.

