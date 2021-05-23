An article in this month’s print edition of Vanity Fair concerns a high-profile group of people from Memphis who may have flown to Washington on Jan. 5 on a private jet and returned on Jan. 6 a few hours after the U.S. Capitol coup had been quelled. A photo since removed from social media showed the group outside the plane. It was tagged “Memphis patriots.” Did they join the Stop the Steal rally? Unconfirmed. They DO NOT want to talk about it.

The point of the story, accompanied by a cartoon depiction of the Memphis group, is not so much Jan. 6. The point seems to be that it’s not only the blue-collar diner crowd that backed the previous guy in the White House. Rich people did, too, and the article isn’t flattering in its implications about what the appeal to this sector might be. The article in the magazine (not yet available online) moves into an examination of Memphis country club society, the city’s racial divide and lots of background on the potential jet riders, who included John Dobbs and George Zanone III. The first online reporting can be read here from Vanity Fair’s Hive.

Advertisement

Some of the names are familiar in Arkansas. Dobbs’ many business interests include an ownership stake in the Corky’s BBQ chain. He’s also the owner of the Coca Cola Woods hunting club near Wynne. Zanone, who died in February, lived at a family plantation at Horseshoe Lake in Crittenden County.

The reporting caused a buzz in Memphis, with local publications reporting that they, too, had tried to confirm reports about a trip to Washington by local elite, but came up short. The commentary includes this by Bruce VanWyngarden in Memphis Flyer.

Advertisement

He recounts how Dobbs’ failed to turn off his phone after a call from Vanity Fair and his overheard remarks gave the magazine enough to go ahead with a story. He concluded:

Busted. The magazine had enough verification that it felt it could run the story, such as it was: Some rich Memphis people probably flew to D.C. in a private jet on the day of the Capitol riots. Also, they participate in the annual Cotton Carnival, a putrid vestige of white male privilege and mock-royalty silliness for millionaires. Tracy did get some good background quotes from local historian and professor Charles W. McKinney of Rhodes College (who expounded accurately upon the racial inequities in the city), and other academic types. But there were a lot of unnamed sources quoted and the usual pantheon of Memphis tropes used by drop-in reporters were trotted out: Sun Studio, B.B. King, Elvis Presley, Stax Records, Beale Street, Graceland, and the National Civil Rights Museum.