Sheriff Chris Brown, who came up with this addition, was a regular figure at the legislature, endorsing state sovereignty on gun laws and opposing “red-flag” laws to get guns out of the hands of dangerous people. The Cleburne County’s Quorum Court also passed an ordinance declaring the county a “sanctuary” county when it comes to gun laws, though the county judge vetoed it.

Do you reckon that the patrol car can play the National Anthem and maybe a recording of the Pledge of Allegiance on a loudspeaker? The sheriff could send it around to soccer games and track meets to fill in for a band at the newly mandated anthem playing at all school sports events.

UPDATE: Blue Hog Report got the receipts.

Follow-up: It cost the Cleburne County Sheriff’s Office $2000 (plus tax) to make a patrol car look like Toby Keith Brand Condoms. pic.twitter.com/YE25iUR0v8 — BHR (@BlueHogReport) May 24, 2021

