A plaintiff in the case tells me that Circuit Judge Chip Welch today extended for 10 days his temporary restraining order against a new state Plant Board rule on the use of dicamba.

Some farmers and environmentalists are challenging how the new rule was adopted. It extended the previous May 25 cutoff for application of the herbicide through June 30. May 25 is Tuesday. The new rule also narrowed the required margins between sprayed crops and other land.

A similar suit is pending in Judge Tim Fox’s court and it is set for a hearing Tuesday. Welch’s restraining order, entered Friday afternoon, was extended to settle jurisdictional issues between his case and the one in Fox’s court. Also the Supreme Court has said industry-appointed Plant Board members that participated in the new rule were unconstitutionally appointed and must be removed

Violation of the order could be punishable by contempt.