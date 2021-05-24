The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette followed up today on earlier reports about the discovery of the felling and topping of trees in the Lake Maumelle watershed and the Ouachita Trail right of way. The work is believed to have been done by a private crew hired by a landowner on Spillway Road to improve the view from his ridgetop home.

The Democrat-Gazette, relying on a sheriff’s office report, said Dennis Rainey is being investigated as a potential source of the work. He did not respond to their inquiry, nor an earlier call from KARK. The neighbor who discovered the cutting, Rhonda Patton, has told reporters that a crew from a local tree service had told her they were working for Rainey. Some 75 to 100 trees were trimmed or felled, Central Arkansas Water which owns the property has said. Rainey is the retired founder of Family Life, a Christian counseling program once headquartered in Little Rock that announced a move to Florida last summer.

Activist groups are stirred up. Typical was a note I got yesterday about a lack of official action since the May 12 cutting and the fear that a token payment deal was in the works to make the issue go away:

Given all the effort by so many of us the past 15 years to protect the Lake Maumelle watershed, if CAW was to agree to such a deal they would lose all credibility forever with watershed property owners who have never trusted them in the first place. More importantly they would also lose credibility and trust from those of us who have volunteered countless hours to get the watershed protected on both the state and county level.

From CAW, I hear the matter is not being taken lightly.