60 Minutes devoted a segment last night to legislation passed in Arkansas to deny gender-affirming care for transgender children.

It was another example of the black eye the legislature has given Arkansas, as mentioned in the New York Times article I linked earlier about Arkansas politics. From the CBS report:

Last month, Arkansas passed a law prohibiting doctors from treating transgender youth with puberty blockers, testosterone or estrogen, and surgery to assist their transitions. As part of a new culture war, similar bills have been introduced in at least 20 other states: in some cases, doctors could go to jail. Many physicians and therapists are appalled, like Erica Anderson, a highly respected gender psychologist at the University of California San Francisco who is transgender herself.

Dr. Erica Anderson: It’s a very ominous development. It’s a bad sign.

Lesley Stahl: Have you ever seen anything like that before in your lifetime?

Dr. Erica Anderson: No. No. And it’s a clear overreach on the part of such legislatures. Clearly, they are demonstrating their ignorance and prejudice.

At least six major medical associations have weighed in against these bills, including the American Academy of Pediatrics of which Dr. Lee Savio Beers is the president.

Lesley Stahl: I’m gonna read you something that was said in support of this law in Arkansas. One of the Republican senators said gender-affirming treatments are, quote, “…at best, experimental, and, at worst, a serious threat to a child’s welfare.”

Dr. Lee Savio Beers: These are not experimental treatments. They’re really based in scientific literature, they’re based in decades and decades of expert experience, and they’re backed by a number of major medical organizations.

Lesley Stahl: So let’s say there’s a young person and they’re on hormones. Under the law in Arkansas, a doctor has to take those hormones away?

Dr. Lee Savio Beers: Yes. And if the doctor decides to move forward, they face significant penalty.

Lesley Stahl: Is there any medical rationale for this legislation, in your opinion?

Dr. Lee Savio Beers: No, there is not.