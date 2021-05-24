Native Green Wellness, a medical marijuana dispensary in Hensley, about 20 minutes south of Little Rock, opened a sister store in Riverdale earlier this month. The Cantrell Road outpost has some major assets: a huge selection of flower, a convenient location, a cute waiting room and Snoop Dogg prayer candles.

Watch that parking lot, though; it’s a doozy. There are two entrances to the business, both of them from Cantrell Road at a tricky spot where cars are merging to ascend Cantrell Hill from the Riverdale retail area. Best bet is to approach it from below, on Old Cantrell Road near The Fold, Loca Luna and Red Door.

Advertisement

Hard to beat the budtender knowledge and the apothecary vibes at Herbology on Rodney Parham, or the specials that Sherwood’s Natural Relief Dispensary offered early in the pandemic, but count Native Green among our new favorite spots to pick up some Cookies and Chem or Glass Slipper. Don’t miss the Rihanna and Janis Joplin collages on the walls of the women’s restroom, or the wall of weed-adjacent quotes from the likes of Maya Angelou, Willie Nelson, Sting, Dr. Sanjay Gupta and Arnold Schwarzenegger.