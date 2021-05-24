The state Board of Apportionment — governor, attorney general and secretary of state — met today to begin the process of redrawing legislative districts to reflect the 2020 Census.

Advertisement

The Census isn’t completed and final figures aren’t expected until Sept. 30, which will give the board a short period to draw lines by the end of the year. Counties then will have to scramble to redraw voting precincts in line with legislative district lines (including county offices) in time for the May primary elections.

The Board today heard Governor Hutchinson recommend Betty Dickey of Little Rock, a lawyer who’s served appointed stints on the Arkansas Supreme Court, as coordinator for the redistricting effort. He said she has the credentials, gravitas and wisdom to handle the job. (Dickey, 81, is also a dedicated Republican partisan and, under current circumstances, that’s unsurprising.) The coordinator is expected to begin work on July 15. Hutchinson said there’d be a discussion about pay and she’d meet with the board later. Her past work also included a stint on the Public Service Commission by appointment of then-Gov. Mike Huckabee, whose daughter, if all goes well in 2022, will be hoping to work with legislators as governor in 2023. Apportionment Board member Attorney General Leslie Rutledge is also running for governor.