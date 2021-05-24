Today’s the first day judicial candidates may announce for office in next year’s election and the first announcement to hit my in-box is that of Wendy Wood of Little Rock, who’ll be a candidate for the Arkansas Court of Appeals seat being vacated by Judge Larry Vaught’s retirement.

Wood’s announcement notes that she’s been a law clerk for Vaught for 15 years and has worked on some 1,500 appellate cases. She spent a decade in private practice before joining Vaught’s staff.

She’s running for the District 6 seat, which covers Pulaski, Perry and Saline counties.

Wood is a Fort Smith native, where she was an all-American basketball player at Southside High, an honor she also won at Vanderbilt University.