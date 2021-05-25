As we’d reported earlier, Little Rock lawyer Jesse Gibson will make a Democratic race for attorney general and he made his formal announcement today.

Advertisement

He joins Jason Davis in the Democratic race. Tim Griffin and Leon Jones Jr. are announced Republican candidates.

Gibson’s news release emphasized his modest Arkansas roots — a one-room house with outdoor plumbing in Lead Hill — and said he was running for the “top consumer protection officer in the state.” Interesting choice of words. It’s also more accurate than the construction favored by term-limited Attorney General Leslie Rutledge, who calls herself the top law enforcement officer in the state. The office’s law enforcement powers are limited, unless you count representing the state as lawyer in criminal appeal cases in court. But no other elected office has the broad consumer power the AG has, a position that produces millions in revenue for the state and injured parties.

Advertisement

Gibson sounded an old-school populist note:

“We expect politicians to do the right thing, but too often they end up protecting their own power over ours. I’m done waiting around for someone else to get this right. I’ve taken on the big guys in the courtroom, so I’m ready to do the same in Little Rock as Attorney General,” Gibson said. “The people in charge now play by different rules and bully anyone who tries to call them out or challenge them. That’s about to change.”