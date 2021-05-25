Central Arkansas Water has been talking with members of the utility’s governing board about the best time for a special meeting to discuss the cutting of trees on CAW property on the north shore of Lake Maumelle.

A note from staff to members has suggested times of Thursday of this week or Thursday and Friday next week. A time is supposed to be firmed up today.

The meeting would include the assessment of damage to timber by the tree-cutting, believed done by a crew hired by a property owner on Spillway Road overlooking the property to improve the home’s view. A sheriff’s investigative report has named Dennis Rainey, a homeowner on Spillway and retired founder of the Family Life counseling program, as potential originator of the work.

CAW apparently has an appraisal of the value of the 75 to 100 trees that were trimmed, topped or felled, but questions remain about whether the damage is limited to the timber loss. The tree cover has aesthetic value. It is also important to maintaining water quality in the reservoir. The cutting also reportedly included work on the Ouachita Trail right of way through the property.

Noted: There’s precedent for assessing more than timber value for unauthorized tree cutting.