Custom Craft Poultry announced this week that it had acquired a former sausage-making plant on Asher Avenue and will process chicken there, with hopes to employ 290.

Mayor Frank Scott Jr. welcomed the “high-quality jobs” and said the plant would have a big impact on one of his initiatives, revitalizing the Asher Avenue corridor.

Odom’s sausage plant closed in 2013. Custom Craft has begun operations there.