The shooting of six people of Asian descent in Atlanta inspired a report in the Washington Post recounting reactions and experiences of other Asian-American women in the U.S., including Mariah Hatta of Little Rock.
Hatta, whose father is Japanese, says the article illustrates the strength of America, even in tragedy. The Post excerpt on Hatta, which includes numerous family photos, begins:
In 2008, Hatta was one of about 10 people working at the Arkansas Democratic Party headquarters when a gunman opened fire and killed Bill Gwatney, the state party chairman.
Hatta, a public affairs consultant and artist, has worked on several political campaigns, including Bill Clinton’s campaigns in 1992 and 1996. She settled down in Arkansas in 2005 after working there on a presidential campaign.
Hatta frequently gets calls from people checking in on her whenever a mass shooting occurs. That’s how she found out about the Atlanta shooting.
“People reach out to me when these things happen. Sometimes it’s worse than others. Sometimes it’s unfortunately just another shooting,” she said. “But this one is different in that workplace ones always kind of hit a little close to home. And being primarily women and then Asian women, it was just a little harder, because obviously I identify as both.”