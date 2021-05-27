By
Max Brantley
On
8:31 am

Blue Hog Report has the rest of the story on Cleburne Sheriff Chris Brown’s pimping one of his rides — his so-called patriotic patrol car. With all the add-ons, the tab is $7,718.

A reminder that Chris Brown is such a patriot he doesn’t recognize federal supremacy. He was a supporter of state sovereignty on gun laws. Maybe his patriotic pimp job should have featured an Arkansas flag rather than the American banner. And a recording of “Oh, Arkansas” rather than the Star-Spangled Banner to play on the loudspeaker. And maybe a Confederate flag bumper sticker would be in order, too.