The dicamba controversy is heating up as litigation continues in circuit court on whether to allow extended application of the herbicide this growing season.

Two lawsuits, now consolidated, are challenging a state Plant Board vote to extend the application of the herbicide from May 25 to June 30, with narrower no-spray zones. Judge Chip Welch, who now has the cases, has issued an order preventing the new rule from taking effect until June 10. The board membership that approved the new rule has been held partially unconstitutional.

So there’s all that.

Yesterday, plaintiffs in one of the lawsuits, filed a motion seeking a finding of contempt against a Blytheville farmer, Tom Burnham, for reportedly planning to ignore the court temporary restraining order. The motion outlines his reported response to Plant Board’s notice of the restraining order:

On May 25, 2021, one Tom Burnham, a farmer in Mississippi County, Arkansas, who does business under the name of Burnham Brothers Farm at 2685 E. County Road 38, Blytheville, Arkansas 72315, issued by electronic mail a response to the electronic mail of the Arkansas State Plant Board of May 24, 2021 referred to above, stating: “I have no NFTG as to what a Pulaski County Judge’s ruling means. As far as I’m concerned the recent State Supreme Court ruling essentially invalidated any rules that have been made on dicamba by the ASPD [Arkansas State Plant Board]. I’m going to follow FIFRA and the federal label.” Plaintiffs believe that “NFTG” is an abbreviation of the phrase “No F_ _ _ _ to Give”. A copy of Mr. Burnham’s electronic mail of May 25, 2021 is attached hereto as Exhibit No. 3. The “federal label” for the use of dicamba herbicides do not include the restrictions on use of such herbicides that are contained in the Arkansas State Plant Board rule that existed prior to the adoption by the Plant Board on May 3, 2021 of the rule now being challenged, nor even the restrictions contained in the proposed rule being challenged. The use of the dicamba herbicides in accordance with the Federal label would present even more likelihood of irreparable harm to farmers and other entities planting and growing non-dicamba crops, nut and fruit trees, native trees, ornamental plants and ornamental and native plants and flowers. As further evidence of Mr. Burnham’s intention to not comply with the Court’s Restraining Order of May 24, 2021, Mr. Burnham issued several Tweets to various persons. Those Tweets indicate in no uncertain language that he has no respect for the Court’s Order of May 24, 2021, and does not intend to comply with it.

The motion asks the court to order Burnham to appear before the court for a contempt hearing.

A Twitter account under Tom Burnham’s name seems to carry some responses.

First, yesterday:

Richard Mays, Esquire … a certified piece of shit is trying to have me held in contempt of court in Pulaski County Circuit court. The funny thing is I’m not a party to either side of the lawsuit. Hey Dick …. GFYS pic.twitter.com/LrWpGyCkMw — Tom Burnham Pro Farmer (@LowellTB3) May 26, 2021

Then, about 40 minutes ago:

I’m complying with the Pulaski County Circuit Court dicamba TRO today courtesy of “Dick” Mays, @treeshakin_cur @DowBrantley OMP and their merry cast of geeks and freaks @CortevaUS #liberty #extendflex pic.twitter.com/zKsKphonoW — Tom Burnham Pro Farmer (@LowellTB3) May 27, 2021

More drama to follow for the Democrat-Gazette’s excellent farm reporter Stephen Steed.