Federal Judge Susan Hickey, chief judge for the Western District of Arkansas, has issued a modified pandemic order saying masks are no longer required for those in the district’s courts IF they have been vaccinated.

The mandate for masks in common areas now applies only to the unvaccinated, the order says.

How will it be enforced? Security officers will ask people if they’ve been vaccinated. People need not answer, but if they don’t, they’ll be required to wear masks.

If they lie? It happens in courthouses all the time.