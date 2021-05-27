The University of Arkansas Board of Trustees today adopted a rule on nepotism that I’d followed in development because of six years of objections from Janine Parry, the leader of the Arkansas Poll and a professor in the department of political science.

Advertisement

Parry’s former husband, William Schreckhise, is chair of the department and in that relationship lies the origin of Parry’s interest in the rule. She is not alone in her circumstance and, as it happens, she says women are affected more at UA than men.

The new nepotism policy, as described in a UA handout:

Advertisement

This policy was originally proposed for amendments to be considered at the March 2021 board meeting; however, after feedback was received from individuals at UA-Fayetteville, the proposal was delayed for further consideration. Feedback included concern about the conflict of interest language in the policy specifying that former spouses or domestic partners should abide by the same restrictions as those currently in such a relationship. In order to better define this section, the language has been revised to specify the conflict of interest provisions are applicable to “former spouses or domestic partners with continuing contractual or financial obligations to each other.” A search of nepotism and conflict of interest policies in other states found similar language applying such provisions to individuals who “share a child” (University of Alabama) or those who “share a common ancestor” (University of Texas System) or “any personal relationship – financial or not” that “reasonably appears to affect” one’s university duties (University of Oklahoma). Additionally, a concern was raised that the revised policy could prevent a faculty member from voting in certain elections. However, when an election occurs (such as at a department or unit level) and involves hiring, promotion, or otherwise has possible implications for salary, voting participation by a spouse, domestic partner, or the other types of close personal relationships covered under the policy creates a potential conflict of interest that should be addressed through nonparticipation. Other elections, such as those for campus-wide governance, may not raise the same conflict of interest issues. For clarification, a provision was added to the policy stating: “Campuses, divisions, and units shall address situations covered under this policy through their respective conflict of interest policies.” For example, campus policies may establish a process for the development of a conflict management plan to address such situations.

Parry commented to me when that was distributed:

This isn’t theoretical. Applying nepotism principles to leadership elections HAS prevented at least 6 people from casting ballots that decide who will lead the departments we serve. We are impacted by the teaching loads (times, subjects, class sizes), research expectations, and service assignments determined by these leaders without having a voice in selecting them. Why is a “close personal relationship” with a candidate a disqualification from ballot casting when, say, a landlord-tenant relationship or co-patentholder relationship is not? Or flip it around, if you’ve never shared a utility bill with a colleague but you do sometimes share a bed, does that trigger disenfranchisement? If the concern really is “conflict of interest,” why in the wide world of sports do the candidates themselves get to cast ballots? Are their wives and ex-wives more conflicted than they?

I remind us: if two spouses are both employed by the city of Avoca, Dumas, or Little Rock and one runs for city council, they both get to cast ballots. Their respective citizenship rights are as important as the abstract potential for getting some kind of abstract benefit should the spouse win. Again, I’m not challenging alternative lines of supervision, conflict management plans, etc. if the spouse wins. I am insisting only on the right to participate in the leadership selection process. This is a gross reminder that even pointy-headed, woke liberals still think of intimate relationships in terms of kinship and clans, i.e., that “family units” constitute a unified interest that is somehow more monolithic, more threatening to others in the community than other types of relationships: religious, economic, political, etc. This is the very frame that for decades prevented women from civic enfranchisement, attending college, joining the professions, qualifying for retirement benefits, carrying health insurance, accessing credit, and more. (It’s also the same frame that results in some married men remaining financially responsible – through alimony payments to an ex – for more than one adult woman at a time. Bizarre.)

I was interested in this because it interests me, as Parry indicates, how often Arkansas remains a man’s world — from corporate boards to leadership positions public and private. (The UA board is a case in point. It has 10 members, only one a woman.) Parry said there’s no central way to count how many faculty members might be affected in Fayetteville, but she knows of six — only one a man. In her case, she shares joint custody with her ex, but the only financial arrangement is a contractual payment for equity in the house.

Advertisement

She commented:

Again, faculty women are more likely than faculty men to be partnered with other faculty … that’s why it hits us harder. Oh, and also men are more likely to seek elective office/leadership positions. Hulloh, disproportionate impact.

The Board approved the policy change at the end of its meeting today. (I was otherwise engaged with the great Maumelle tree topping,) Parry said a few questions were asked and she was mentioned kindly. She said UA System President Donald Bobbitt and the system legal counsel Joanne Maxey said concerns had been considered and individual campuses were free to deal with conflicts.

Parry wrote the Board afterward:

Dear Members of the Board of Trustees, Thank you for trying to grapple with my concerns about the nepotism/conflict of interest changes. The compliment at today’s meeting is appreciated. I know it is difficult to grasp the day-to-day operations of so many working units inside this large system. As President Bobbitt noted – at least in Fulbright College – the faculty make recommendations to the dean (aka, the “governor” of the college) about our chair (aka, the “mayor” of Political Science or Chemistry). But we are issued secret ballots with announced candidates on them to make those recommendations. Successful college deans generally abide by those results. Every year faculty members (overwhelmingly women) are not being issued ballots currently , because of Fayetteville’s 2015 change in practice/Bill Kincaid’s interpretation of your policies. So leaving it to the campuses, as Ms. Maxey offered in response to your queries, allows the problem to stand. Again, the Amer Assoc of Univ Professor knows of no other university in the country applying “nepotism” principles to elections. I concede this affects just a handful of us. But imagine the level of our demoralization … in some cases having to fight – on the basis of our intimate relationships – even for entry to the faculty meeting where the direction of our departments will be discussed. I saw a spark of interest there, but am disappointed in this outcome. I do appreciate your labors. Yours is no easy task. –

In the course of her effort, Parry had sought opinions from the American Association of University Professors, which represents faculty interests. A senior program officer responded to her in 2019:

Advertisement

Under AAUP-supported governance standards (see Section 5 of the attached Statement on Government of Colleges and Universities), faculty should have primary responsibility for faculty status and related matters; this area includes appointments, reappointments, decisions not to reappoint, promotions, the granting of tenure, and dismissal. The statement provides that “the chair or head of a department, who serves as the chief representative of the department within an institution, should be selected either by departmental election or by appointment following consultation with members of the department and of related departments; appointments should normally be in conformity with department members’ judgment.” By extension, the faculty, rather than members of the administration, including university counsel, should establish the voting procedures for department elections.

The AAUP has no say over the UA, of course. But it has thoughts on dual-career faculty members. In short, it says, “Institutions should take every care to ensure that faculty members appointed as part of a dual-career arrangement are treated as separate individuals valuable in their own right.”

Each valuable in his or her own right. Equality. These are sometimes elusive concepts in Arkansas.

I know. Lots of words here about faculty politics at a giant university. Who cares? Except those whose working conditions might depend on it.

Put it down to editor’s choice. The news coverage will more likely be about the Board’s action on a 2 percent tuition/fee increase at Fayetteville. Or maybe baseball. Woo Pig.

PS: UA Chancellor Joe Steinmetz endeavored to split another baby today by releasing a letter saying the statue of former Sen. J William Fulbright should be moved somewhere else on campus than its current spot in front of Old Main but that his name should remain on the College of Arts and Science. He did recommending taking former Gov. Charles Brough’s name off a campus dining hall given his role in the 1919 Elaine massacre.