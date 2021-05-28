What’s a little coup d’etat among friends?

That’s the apparent Republican view. Senate Republicans today blocked the House-passed bill for a bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol.

A key procedural vote got a 54-35 vote, but needed 60. Six Republicans voted aye, but not Sen. Tom Cotton and John Boozman. They voted no. NIne Republicans didn’t vote.

Think about it. A vote was decided by 35 percent of the Senate.

Lobbying by the mother of a police officer slain in the riot didn’t matter to the Republicans. They don’t want to hear about that Blue Life, judging by a tweet from an Arkansan who tried to persuade Cotton to listen to her.

A select committee will be formed. Unpleasant facts will be revealed. They will not matter to the sociopath’s cultists.

I called Sen. Cotton’s office to urge him to meet with Gladys Sicknick and they hung up on me. #arpx @SenTomCotton https://t.co/My2H8Zg02o — Julee Jaeger (@dunekacke) May 26, 2021

Good commentary from a former Republican state senator:

When the Senate kills the bipartisan independent commission, there will be hearings led by House Democrats. It will show the ugly picture of what happened and embarrass many Republicans.Then they will dismiss it as partisan .. this is the game. Forget truth ..this is about power — Jim Hendren (@JimHendren1) May 27, 2021

This was good also.

