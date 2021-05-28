By
Max Brantley
On
12:09 pm

What’s a little coup d’etat among friends?

That’s the apparent Republican view. Senate Republicans today blocked the House-passed bill for a bipartisan commission to investigate the Jan. 6 deadly riot at the U.S. Capitol.

A key procedural vote got a 54-35 vote, but needed 60. Six Republicans voted aye, but not Sen. Tom Cotton and John Boozman. They voted no. NIne Republicans didn’t vote.

Think about it. A vote was decided by 35 percent of the Senate.

Lobbying by the mother of a police officer slain in the riot didn’t matter to the Republicans. They don’t want to hear about that Blue Life, judging by a tweet from an Arkansan who tried to persuade Cotton to listen to her.

A select committee will be formed. Unpleasant facts will be revealed. They will not matter to the sociopath’s cultists.

Good commentary from a former Republican state senator:

This was good also.

