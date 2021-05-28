The Daily Beast talks at length with one of the families suing to invalidate the new Arkansas law that bans affirming care for transgender children — Aaron and Lacey Jennen and their daughter Sabrina.

It’s a moving story. And infuriating as to the Arkansas legislature. One little bit:

Sabrina: If the law isn’t overturned and is still in place when I turn 18, I am seeking a college out of state. I would probably want to live out of state, however much it pains me to even think about that. It is truly the only option. Either I live in a state that accepts me and brings me happiness, or a state which literally doesn’t allow me to be the person I want to be. I wouldn’t want to be around that. Aaron: Our friends, our family, the people in our community who we have routine contact with, the people we work with, are all 100 per cent supportive and our allies as we do this. Sabrina’s school has been supportive. Every single major medical association supports trans young people having access to health care. It really feels like there’s a disconnect between all that and our legislators. There’s a gigantic chasm. It actually makes no sense.

Make sense? Well, you can get some sense of them from a right-wing radio talk show crank who began quoting Scripture on this Facebook post amid an otherwise supportive string of comments. Beautiful response there from Aaron Jennen.