North Little Rock Mayor Terry Hartwick distributed this order early this morning.

UPDATE: Later in the morning, Little Rock announced things would change in its building June 1, too, but masks will still be required.

As the COVID-19 vaccination rates continue to rise, Little Rock Mayor Frank Scott, Jr., announced today plans for the reopening of Little Rock City Hall.

On Tuesday, June 1, 2021, City Hall will officially reopen to the general public. In anticipation of reopening, several of the protocols that were implemented during the COVID-19 shutdown will be maintained. Until further notice, all visitors to City Hall will still be required to wear a face covering. City staff are continuing to wear face coverings in public spaces in the building, as well.

As had been the case for the last several years, the public should enter City Hall through the front doors on Markham Street at the top of the stairs of the 1908 main building. Those visitors requiring accommodations in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act should enter the building through the back entrance of the Little Rock City Hall West Wing. All visitors to the building will be required to register at the security desks and will go through security screening.

While the offices in City Hall are reopening to the public, due to social distancing and technology requirements, meetings of bodies such as the City Board of Directors and various boards and commissions will continue to take place at other locations. Residents are encouraged to visit the City of Little Rock’s website www.littlerock.gov for up-to-date meeting location information.

“We look forward to having the public inside City Hall once again,” said Mayor Scott. “We appreciate their patience over the past 15 months as we have sought to protect not only them, but the employees who work inside City Hall to serve our residents. For those who may not be able to get to City Hall, or are not yet comfortable venturing out, I am grateful that Little Rock City Hall will continue many of the online and virtual experiences we have offered which have allowed us to efficiently serve the public.”