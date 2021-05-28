The Commercial Appeal is reporting on revived talk about building a third Mississippi River bridge at Memphis.

Advertisement

A 15-year-old study put the cost of a new link north of Mud Island around a half-billion dollars. It would undoubtedly be more today, but the closed 50-year-old I-40 bridge and an overburdened 70-year-old I-55 bridge loaded with semis heading to and from the FedEx hub in Memphis are spurring the talk.

A heckuva infrastructure project for sure. The talk is cheapened somewhat by the long timeline for such a project — nailing down the money, design, environmental review, right of way acquisition and construction of bridge and connecting freeways. (Memphis has had experience with controversies over interstate routes through the city.) And don’t forget cost overruns (about 100 percent for the Arkansas Department of Transportation’s big concrete I-30 ditch through Little Rock.)

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Arkansas and Tennesse highway officials seem to think a repair of the fractured box beam can be done with additional steel plates, not replacement of the entire 900-foot beam. That could shorten the repair time. ARDOT announced: