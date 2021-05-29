Police reported today on deaths in separate shooting deaths Friday night.

Tasha Johnson, 44, was fatally shot inside a residence in the 1000 block of College Street by what police believe was a drive-by shooting about 6:30 p.m. Friday The house was struck multiple times by gunshot. A release said:

Advertisement

Officers spoke with a family member, who reported hearing her mother scream as bullets could be seen coming through the walls.

A man standing outside the house apparently was grazed in the chin by gunfire but didn’t ask for medical attention. A vehicle with three children inside was struck by a bullet that broke the back glass of the vehicle.

In the second shooting, Keyshawn Moseby, 28, was killed and Marquette Muhammad, 20, was critically wounded in a shooting about 9:20 p.m. in the 2400 block of Marshall Street. Both were Little Rock residents.

Advertisement

The men were found in a wrecked 2019 Kia by officers responding to 911 calls about gunshots. Later, a third victim, Terrance James, 27, of Sherwood arrived for treatment at a hospital. Police described his condition as stable.

The police gave no indication about suspects in either case