Desperately seeking traction in her race for governor against Sarah Huckabee Sanders, Attorney General Leslie Rutledge has found another out-of-state issue to demagogue with court intervention.

She’s joining other Republicans in support of South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem’s effort to force the National Park Service to have a fireworks display at Mount Rushmore on July 4.

This is sheer demagoguery and dishonest, too, in suggesting this is just Biden administration political gamesmanship.

The South Dakota governor doesn’t control Mount Rushmore, a national memorial. Second, in addition to crowd concerns during the pandemic and fire danger, another key factor in the decision not to have fireworks is the objection of the Cheyenne River Sioux.

Leslie Rutledge has no respect for a tribe of Indians. She’ll be opposing them in court, as a Chicago Sun-Times noted:

The tribe has moved to join the lawsuit in opposition to Noem, who’s asking a federal judge to order the National Park Service to allow the fireworks display, like one held at Mount Rushmore last year. The Republican governor sued the U.S. Department of Interior last month after the park service denied the state’s application for the event this year. It pointed to safety concerns and objections from local tribes. The tribal lawsuit touches on a century-old dispute over ownership and control of the Black Hills, which include Mount Rushmore. In 1980, the Supreme Court ruled that the land was taken from tribes in violation of treaty agreements and offered them a monetary payment. Now, in the lawsuit over Noem’s hoped-for fireworks show at Mount Rushmore, the Cheyenne River Sioux Tribe and Steve Vance, the tribe’s historic preservation officer, argue that they should be allowed to take part in the lawsuit because the land on which Mount Rushmore sits is “our most sacred site — the Heart of Everything That Is.” “The fact that this event could be forced upon us in our sacred lands despite our clear opposition to the event traumatizes us as a people and inflicts grief upon us,” the tribe and Vance argue in court documents. “To us, allowing this event to occur again is a colonial attack on one of our most sacred places.”

Noem argues that the judge must force the federal agency to give her a permit for a fireworks show on the ground of “patriotism.” Leslie Rutledge is spending your tax dollars to support her.

Heavy legal argument here in the brief Rutledge joined:

Given the importance of the Fourth of July holiday and the special role of Mount Rushmore as a national monument, amici States have an interest in seeing the fireworks display take place again this year.