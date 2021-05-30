The Assembly got to the bottom of a question pregnant since news that the University of North Carolina Board of Trustees, under pressure from conservatives, had refused to grant tenure to Nikole Hannah Jones when hired as a distinguished professor in its journalism school. That school was named for Walter Hussman, publisher of the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette after he gave a $25 million gift to the school, his alma and that of his daughter now editor of the newspaper.

The assembly is a digital magazine about North Carolina. It has answered the question on which the Democrat-Gazette has been silent: Hussman’s feelings about the controversy that has erupted over the reversal of traditional policy to give distinguished professors tenure to the person who won the Pulitzer Prize for the New York Times’ 1619 project about the history and lingering impact of four centuries of slavery in the United States. It has become so controversial it has spawned national Republican efforts to prevent teaching about the project itself or racism in America.

Hussman opposed her hiring.

Nikole Hannah-Jones, a Mega-Donor, and the Future of Journalism

The Assembly reported:

Emails obtained by The Assembly show that UNC-Chapel Hill’s largest journalism-school donor warned against Nikole Hannah-Jones’ hiring. Their divergent views represent a new front in the debate over objectivity and the future of the field.

Hussman depicts his newspaper as a paragon of objectivity, with daily publication of a policy statement about its comment to honest reporting, a code now chiseled on a plaque at UNC. Reports The Assembly:

Hannah-Jones has been widely supported at UNC and across academia since the news went public. But long before the debate entered the public arena, opposition to her appointment had been quietly growing, led in part by Hussman himself. Hussman had doubts about whether having her on the faculty would distract from teaching the school’s core values, according to emails and four university sources who spoke on the condition of anonymity. He relayed his concerns to the university’s top leaders, including at least one member of the UNC-CH Board of Trustees. The Assembly obtained copies of emails in which Hussman expressed his concerns about Hannah-Jones to David Routh, vice chancellor for university development; Susan King, the dean of the Hussman School of Journalism and Media; and chancellor Kevin Guskiewicz. “I worry about the controversy of tying the UNC journalism school to the 1619 project,” Hussman wrote in a late December email to King, copying in Guskiewicz and Routh. “I find myself more in agreement with Pulitzer prize winning historians like James McPherson and Gordon Wood than I do Nikole Hannah-Jones. “These historians appear to me to be pushing to find the true historical facts. Based on her own words, many will conclude she is trying to push an agenda, and they will assume she is manipulating historical facts to support it. If asked about it, I will have to be honest in saying I agree with the historians.” While some historians have criticized Hannah-Jones’ essay that introduced the 1619 Project, other historians have supported it. The Society of American Historians inducted Hannah-Jones as a fellow following the project’s publication by the New York Times. Hussman said he feared King and the school would get embroiled in an all-consuming controversy.

King has objected to the failure to give Hannah-Jones tenure. I suspect Sen. Tom Cotton, a loud critic of the writer, will be happy to have Hussman in his camp.

Hussman took issue, among others, with the proposition in 1619 that Black people fought mostly alone for civil rights. Hussman said this “denigrates” the efforts of those who supported desegregation (not including the Arkansas Democrat, the purchase of which led to Hussman being effectively the monopoly daily newspaper in Arkansas.) Even the Arkansas Gazette, which won Pulitzer Prizes for news coverage and public service in the 1957 school desegregation crisis, said, in the beginning, it supported the rule of law, not integration. And paid dearly for even that.

Wrote Hussman:

“Long before Nikole Hannah Jones won her Pulitzer Prize,” Hussman wrote, “courageous white southerners risking their lives standing up for the rights of blacks were winning Pulitzer prizes, too.”

This is certainly true. It is also certainly true that their numbers were very small. The long-popular reign of segregationist politicians in the South illustrates that they were not alone and it was only federal court intervention and federal legislation that turned the tide on civil rights (now diminished by the Republicans in Congress.

Some irony in the article. The dedicated journalist Hussman appears unhappy that an open records law allowed the release of messages he’d written trying to influence a public institution not to hire a Black African-American on the same terms it extends to others.

In an interview with The Assembly, Hussman declined to address his communication with UNC-CH officials about Hannah-Jones. He said he still considered himself a working journalist and was bound by his company’s code of ethics, which prevents newsroom employees from publicly taking sides in contentious matters. “I don’t believe I ought to speak out as a journalist on a matter of public controversy,” he said. “We did not make our donation to influence university policy. We’re trying to promote what we think is good journalism.”

This is a bit disingenuous. Hussman writes editorials for his newspaper. Perhaps because they are unsigned, he considers not taking a public position, even though he owns the paper and controls its editorial policies. The newspaper does publish when he wins prizes for editorial writing, as it did recently.

The article states the obvious: The episode raises questions about the influence of money on academics. Think the Walton influence on shaping education policy through gifts to the University of Arkansas and the stature of those who objected to stripping honors for Sen.J. William Fulbright, with his record of segregationist voting. Think of the outroar from deep-pocketed millionaires who’ve threatened withdrawal of my money if my alma mater, Washington Lee University, decides to remove the name of a traitor, loser and slave owner. (That decision is expected soon.)

The Assembly disclosed that Hussman hasn’t completed his gift to UNC and that raised concerns.

Much of his $25 million pledge has not yet been delivered, a common arrangement for major gifts, and his comments could be interpreted as leaning on key players to get his way on a personnel decision. “We can’t have donors influencing decisions like this,” said one trustee, who spoke on the condition of anonymity. “We also don’t want to poke them and have them withdraw their contribution.”

Others at UNC complimented King, the J-school head, for continuing to advocate for Hannah-Jones despite Hussman’s pressure.

It’s a deep article, delving into the argument about “objectivity” in journalism and “both-sidesism” in journalism. Objectivity is an attractive notion, but often fiction. Editors decide every day which stories are important and which elements of a story deserve coverage. You need follow only the Democrat-Gazette’s coverage of the “school choice” side of education reform — something Hussman supports — to understand this.

The article was written by John Drescher, former editor of the Raleigh newspaper and a former Washington Post editor who served on the UNC J-school’s foundation board. He once worked with Hannah-Jones at the Raleigh newspaper.