The revelation by The Assembly, a North Carolina publication, that Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Publisher Walter Hussman had discouraged the University of North Carolina from hiring Nikole Hannah-Jones, creator of the 1619 Project, as a journalism faculty member, set off quite a reaction in the social media/journalism world.

The journalism school is named for Hussman, in return for a $25 million gift. Material unearthed by an open records request show Hussman talked with an administrator, a Board of Trustees member and another major donor to discourage Hannah-Jones’ hiring. He cited some historians’ criticism of her work about four centuries of slavery and racial discrimination in the U.S. The project was commentary and many other historians have supported her views. History interpretation has always been subject to such debates, but her project touched a nerve in certain segments, particularly white Republican men and spawned legislation to cancel it in many states, including Arkansas. (See the New York Times’ response to a historian critic Hussman cited here.)

Here’s a direct link to the article in The Assembly, a new digital magazine devoted to in-depth reporting about North Carolina.

The Hussman-inspired controversy has a lot to recommend as a news story, whatever your view of the players. A big donor tried to influence a public university of which he was a significant benefactor. His effort to do so privately (and his seeming unhappiness that it became public) came even as his own newspaper was using the Freedom of Information Act to dislodge similar letters written to the University of Arkansas about the protest of campus honors for former Sen. J. William Fulbright. The Assembly article gave fuel to the ongoing debate about “objective” journalism. White privilege became an issue over Hussman’s comment that white people had won Pulitzers and sacrificed in the name of civil rights, too.

Here are just a few of the Twitter responses to the Assembly’s reporting.

From Nikole Hannah-Jones herself:

Just, wow: “Long before Nikole Hannah Jones won her Pulitzer Prize,” Hussman, the biggest donor to UNC’s journalism school, wrote, “courageous white southerners risking their lives standing up for the rights of blacks were winning Pulitzer prizes, too.” https://t.co/jrMXlXVMa3 — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) May 30, 2021

She also commented on Hussman’s lament for underappreciated white people.

Also: completely irrelevant to my credentials as a journalist, for the record, I’ve long credited Black and white race beat reporters with inspiring my own journalism. This has been on the bio page of my web site for years. pic.twitter.com/fzsC9HGKzt — Ida Bae Wells (@nhannahjones) May 30, 2021

The following is from a former Arkansas Democrat reporter, himself a Pulitzer Prize winner for his book about the re-enslavement of Black people. Read Douglas Blackmon’s full thread:

Actually no surprise that the architect of @UNC’s deplorable treatment of @nhannahjones is Arkansas newspaper magnate Walter Hussman.

But PREPOSTEROUS to call him an advocate for balanced/non-political news. He’s been a mini-Rupert Murdoch for 40 yrs.

1/5https://t.co/EjJrQFLher — Douglas A. Blackmon (@douglasblackmon) May 30, 2021

From other former reporters in Little Rock and the Hussman-owned newspaper in Chattanooga:

As a former reporter at the D-G, where we sent university administrators constant FOI requests, it’s a little surprising to see Hussman say he didn’t know his emails to UNC would be public. https://t.co/DEz73qmdcM — Evie Blad (@EvieBlad) May 30, 2021

This is not in the least surprising. I’d already suspected as much. His LR newspaper is NOT published without the impact of his anti-union, anti-inner-city public school, pro-Trump bias. Consider the recent 1A top story about NYC schools of little interest in Arkansas. Thread…. https://t.co/GdjCPCJkNb — Debra Hale-Shelton (@nottalking) May 30, 2021

Wow. I am glad that I no longer work at a paper owned by Walter Hussman Jr. There’s a lot of to unpack here, from the egregious statements Hussman made to the blatant hypocrisy between what he says and how he runs his papers. https://t.co/tVNmENAnA8 — Meghan Mangrum (@memangrum) May 30, 2021

A seeming contradiction between Hussman’s declarations about objective journalism and his actions was noted by many.

Listen, Walter Hussman Jr. can have whatever opinions he wants about how his money gets spent. But he shouldn’t play neutral when he was clearly acting as an advocate. It’s disingenuous. — Joshua Eaton (@joshua_eaton) May 31, 2021

Hussman is basically of the mindset that fair, objective journalism is journalism that doesn’t upset his delicate white sensibilities — A Shady Dame From Seville (@SorayaMcDonald) May 30, 2021

If you find yourself buying Tucker Carlson’s account of the Fox News model, you might at least have enough humility to accept that perhaps there are other perspectives as to what constitutes good journalism. 3/ https://t.co/lfFzszT1eC — Don Moynihan (@donmoyn) May 30, 2021

An interesting aspect of this story is Hussman’s implication that while it’s not “objective” for a journalist to state public policy views openly, it’s fine to use one’s money and power to manipulate policy in secret. https://t.co/osY4mxfCvc — Perry Parks (@perryrparks) May 30, 2021

Hussman interfering in the hiring process of our most prominent Black woman journalist in the name of “objectivity” really kind of sums up the point of how “objectivity” has been used to silence. https://t.co/kn9Taom5JP — Victor Ray (@victorerikray) May 30, 2021

This Hussman guy is very concerned about the truth and historical accuracy. I also see that his paper endorsed Trump last year but then denied that it was actually an “endorsement.” — Neil Nawaz (@NeilNawaz) May 30, 2021

This was a particularly hard-hitting thread by a journalist with a half-million followers on Twitter:

This is a really good example of what people mean by journalistic “neutrality.” For Hussman it means publicly claiming to be neutral while privately arguing that a Pulitizer Prize winner should not be awarded tenure because she doesn’t give enough credit to white people — Judd Legum (@JuddLegum) May 30, 2021

This struck me as a fitting epitaph:

Hussman lobbied senior administrators at the university against a specific hire because, he said, she might create controversy.

Guess what turned out to be really controversial? A campaign not to hire a Pulitzer award winning journalist, or hire her at reduced status! 2/ pic.twitter.com/FoKObW4H7a — Don Moynihan (@donmoyn) May 30, 2021

Recent reporting indicates that UNC may reconsider its decision to allow Hannah-Jones to be employed but without tenure normally given distinguished faculty members. Hannah-Jones, who, like Hussman, is a graduate of UNC, also is considering suing. This is a pretty good summary by the Raleigh newspaper of the ins and outs of this chapter in the 1619 story.