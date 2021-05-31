So….. There is a web page to solicit donations for the legal defense of Richard Barnett — the man accused of putting feet on desk in Nancy Pelosi office suite, stealing mail & leaving vulgar note It's …. quite something (thread) pic.twitter.com/UTs3cHOKda — Scott MacFarlane (@MacFarlaneNews) May 31, 2021

Could this be real? Scott MacFarlane is a TV news reporter in Arkansas and this thread of Tweets says he’s found a website raising money for the Richard “Bigo” Barnett, the Gravette man charged with joining the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol and preening in Nancy Pelosi’s office. By this account, Barnett will provide an autographed photo of him sitting in Pelosi’s office for a $100 contribution.

I haven’t located the website MacFarlane references. So who knows? But anything seems possible after an attempted overthrow of the American government that Republicans in Congress find unworthy of investigating. Given scams by the previous administration, it occurs to me this could be a gimmick by someone to raise money off Bigo’s “good” name.