This news from the Clinton Presidential Center:

The Clinton Presidential Center’s museum and exhibits will reopen to the public on Thursday, July 1. The Clinton Center suspended normal operations in March of 2020 as a result of the pandemic.

Days and hours of operation will be announced in the coming weeks. Visitors can find the most up-to-date reopening information at www.clintonpresidentialcenter. org or on the Clinton Presidential Center’s Twitter, Facebook, or Instagram channels.

The Clinton Museum Store will be open for in-person shopping Wednesday through Sunday during the museum’s regular operating hours. 42 bar and table will continue lunch service Monday through Friday, brunch service Saturday and Sunday, and dinner service Thursday through Saturday. Menus and hours are available at www.42barandtable.org.