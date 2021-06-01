To commemorate the centennial of a tragic moment in our region’s history, we want to honor the lives lost by providing resources that may inspire hope and activism against racism. Tap here to learn more about the Tulsa Race Massacre and its aftermath. ⤵️ https://t.co/pu4G1yVC4z — Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art (@crystalbridges) May 31, 2021

The Crystal Bridges Museum of American Art in Bentonville has created a webpage with resources for learning more about the Tulsa Race Massacre 100 years ago.

It’s a useful compilation about an event even many people in Oklahoma are just learning about (and, in keeping with MAGA/QAnon custom, sometimes disputing.)

Crystal Bridges has scheduled a lecture June 18 by Hannibal Johnson, a lawyer, author and member of the Tulsa Race Massacre Centennial Commission.

Note this comment on the webpage:

Crystal Bridges and the Momentary are committed to being an antiracist institution and acknowledges the history of inequality in museums. Collectively and as an institution, there is still significant work to do. We’re dedicated to supporting staff and the community with tools and resources that may inspire activism and learning, alongside the ongoing work of examining the collection, exhibitions, and programs that are presented. Learn more about our commitment and efforts HERE. To learn more about preserving Arkansas history and legacy, visit these organizations:

As a private institution, Crystal Bridges need not worry about Trent Garner’s Law, which prohibits the “propagation of divisive concepts” about race by state entities. Would it be what Garner’s Law calls “race scapegoating” for the state Department of Education, one of the covered entities, to approve study material for public schools that said white people massacred people in Tulsa and Elaine because of the color of their skin?