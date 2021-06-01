LaTonya Austin Honorable has announced she’ll be a candidate for Pulaski circuit judge from Sub-district 6.1, a seat now held by Circuit Judge Wendell Griffen, who has said he won’t seek another term next year.

Honorable, who lost a race for circuit judge last year, has 18 years of practice experience.

The sub-district judgeship will be elected from the southern and eastern parts of Pulaski County, though its jurisdiction includes all of Pulaski and Perry counties. The subdistricts were created 29 years ago to settle a federal court suit aimed at increasing Black representation in the judiciary. Five judgeships in the Sixth Judicial District are elected from 37 predominantly Black precincts.