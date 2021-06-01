The site that could become Bark Avenue, a doggy day care, near the intersection of Cantrell and Foxcroft.

The site that could become Bark Avenue, a doggy day care, near the intersection of Cantrell and Foxcroft. Sophie Bravo

The Little Rock Board of Directors ordered a traffic study for the site of a proposed new doggy day care at their meeting Tuesday, and they tabled their vote on Bark Avenue LLC until study results are in.

The proposed development, which is getting lots of attention from neighbors, is tabled for 30 days.

Some residents and business owners near the intersection of Cantrell and Foxcroft where the doggy day care is planned say they’re worried about the noise of barking dogs and potential danger from increased traffic.

“The people opposing this development have a set of what they believe to be true. The people who are for it have sets of information that they believe to be true,” said board member Kathy Webb, who represents the Foxcroft neighborhood. “What we have not seen is an unbiased traffic study that could be done by the city.”